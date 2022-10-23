HKTB to Organise the “Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon” on 18 December

The “Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon” is making a return after four years! The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced the organisation of the “Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon” on 18 December 2022 (Sunday).

The event returns with the previous three-tunnel, three-bridge route, including Tsing Ma Bridge, Ting Kau Bridge and Stonecutters Bridge, as well as the International Commerce Centre (ICC) and other major roads and landmarks, providing the Hong Kong public with an exciting, largescale cycling event experience.

Members of the public can sign up for the 50 km Ride and 30 km Ride this year. The HKTB will announce details of the arrangements in due course.