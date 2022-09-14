Qatar to host leading travel event ‘inVOYAGE’

Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer Qatar Tourism

Qatar will welcome travel and events professionals from around the world to inVOYAGE this year at the soon-to-open Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha.

Up to 200 leading industry professionals from more than 24 countries will arrive in Doha for inVOYAGE’s luxury incentives and events showcase. It is the first time the event will take place in Qatar, and it will be staged in partnership with Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha, Qatar Tourism, Discover Qatar, and Qatar Airways. Hosting the event in Qatar further demonstrates Qatar’s growing position as a hub for business and industry events.

The new Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha is a grand refurbishment of a historic building that first opened in 1973 as the ‘Gulf Hotel,’ and quickly became a landmark in the city. The venture by Rixos Hotels, in partnership with Accor and Katara Hospitality, will consist of 378 rooms and suites and seven dining outlets, blending comfort, style and cutting-edge technology.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: “We are thrilled to be able to support this top tier travel event bringing leading industry figures to our shores from around the world. MICE is a core focus for us as Qatar is connected directly to more than 150 destinations on all continents by the world’s best airline Qatar Airways, which we believe makes our country an ideal and accessible hub for business. We offer dedicated convention centres such as the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) and the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), and a fantastic range of hotels, such as the stunning new Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha.”

Qatar is a growing hub for major conferences, sporting and business events, with 80% of the world’s population living within a six-hour flight. By 2030, Qatar aims to welcome more than six million visitors a year, with MICE travellers accounting for approximately 20% of them.

Rixos Gulf Doha General Manager, Sherif Kasseb said: “We’re delighted to host the very first event of inVOYAGE in Qatar and look forward to welcoming this elite group of luxury incentive and events professionals to our new property. Guests at our hotel will embark on a memorable journey filled with delectable food, engaging entertainment, stimulating sports and activities, and immersive spa experiences. Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha is set to become Doha’s most iconic and sought-after destination through the All-Inclusive concept that we are introducing to the market for the first time which offers the highest standards of premium services, modern facilities, and lively entertainment.”

Richard Joslin, Co-Founder of inVOYAGE, said: “Our job is to bring this event to fruition with the support of great partners and to fill the room with an amazing collective of international events and luxury hospitality professionals ready to be inspired and do business. Our guests will gain a unique first-hand experience of Qatar’s incredible culture and its increasingly diverse offering for luxury events and incentives, whilst being part of an international community of senior-level professionals with a focus on luxury events and incentives.”

Steven Reynolds, Senior Vice President, Discover Qatar, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for Discover Qatar along with our partners Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism to showcase just how much variety Qatar has to offer, cementing its place as the perfect destination to host luxury and high-profile events.”

Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer, Qatar Airways, said: “As the World’s Best Airline, we are keen to partner with top-tier events professionals to inspire and empower through connecting experiences. Over the years, inVOYAGE has brought together hundreds of senior-level international incentive travel and events buyers globally, giving Qatar Airways confidence in this partnership agreement, along with other major stakeholders in Doha.”