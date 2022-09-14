Condor Airlines Expands Presence in North America

Condor Airlines has announced that it will serve four markets this fall/winter with non-stop flights to Frankfurt from New York (JFK), Toronto (YYZ), Seattle (SEA) and Los Angeles (LAX), which is a new addition to the fall/winter schedule.

From its Frankfurt hub, Condor offers convenient connecting service to over 100 destinations throughout Europe via Condor and a network of airline and rail partners including Lufthansa, Swiss Airlines and Finnair. Easy connections in Frankfurt can be made to popular fall/winter European destinations including Munich, Zurich, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Vienna, Prague, Geneva, Helsinki and Oslo. Connectivity from cities across the U.S. and Canada is made easy through Condor’s interline partnerships with Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and WestJet.

The fall/winter schedule is as follows: Service to Seattle (SEA) will run twice weekly until the end of October, increasing to three times weekly for the winter season; service to New York (JFK) will run five times weekly until the end of October, decreasing to four times weekly for the winter season; service to Los Angeles (LAX) will run once weekly until the end of October, increasing to twice weekly flights for the winter season; and service to Toronto (YYZ) will run once weekly until the end of October, increasing to twice weekly flights for the winter season.

Besides its economy class product, Condor also offers business class and premium economy classes of service. Condor’s business class features lie-flat seats, a personal in-seat, a touch-screen entertainment system, power ports at every seat and menus with complimentary beverages. Special menus for children as well as vegetarian, vegan and lactose or gluten-free meals are also available. Business class passengers also have access to priority check-in and lounge access. They can also check sports gear (such as skis) at no additional charge. Premium class features seats with added legroom, leg rests and adjustable headrests, an in-flight, in-seat entertainment system with an extended program, USB ports at every seat, meals and complimentary beverages.