Qatar Airways Wins the “Airline of the Year” Award by Skytrax for an Unprecedented Seventh Time and

As the airline proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022, Qatar Airways has been named “Airline of the Year” by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, for an unprecedented seventh time.

At a glittering event in London earlier today, the leading global airline also took home three additional awards including World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining, and Best Airline in the Middle East. Qatar Airways has been named ‘Airline of the Year’ in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and now 2022.

The prestigious 2022 Skytrax awards are coveted within the industry due to their reputation as the benchmark for excellence and distinction. Qatar Airways home airport and hub, Hamad International Airport, was also recently voted the World’s Best Airport 2022, taking home the award for the second year in succession, ensuring that passengers can relax and enjoy their flights knowing they are travelling with the World’s Best Airline through the World’s Best Airport.

The airline’s premium cabin featuring the patented Qsuite, has been voted World’s Best Business Class for the sixth year running while the Al Mourjan lounge was recognised for its outstanding culinary excellence and was awarded the World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining. In a further endorsement of its leading role not just in global aviation, but also within a highly competitive region, Qatar Airways was also announced as Best Airline in the Middle East, a strong affirmation of its reputation for excellence, a strong global network, leading global partnerships and every passenger journey having a touchpoint with Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “To be named as the World’s Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees. Their continued dedication and drive is to ensure our passengers have the best experience possible when they fly with Qatar Airways. To win these awards in the same year that we celebrate our 25th anniversary is even more rewarding and I want to offer a sincere thanks to all our passengers who voted for us. Your support drives us to greater achievements every day, we value your loyalty and aim to create memories of a lifetime when you fly with Qatar Airways.”

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: “To receive the 2022 World’s Best Airline award is a great recognition of Qatar Airways high standards, and recognises the hard work and dedication from every member of the airline’s staff to satisfy customers. Qatar Airways were the largest airline to have flown consistently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with their network never falling below 30 destinations, and that determination has clearly been well recognised by customers with this award as Airline of the Year 2022. For Qatar Airways to achieve this top accolade for a seventh time is both a unique and remarkable achievement, and we congratulate them for this success.”

The awards, widely known as “the Oscars of the Aviation Industry”, covered the 12 months from September 2021 to August 2022 with over 14 million eligible entries counted in the results, a period when Qatar Airways increased its global network back to over 150 destinations. The airline also earlier became the first global airline to receive the Skytrax COVID-19 Safety Rating in January 2021.

The full list of awards won by Qatar Airways at the 2022 World Airline Awards by Skytrax are:

· Airline of the Year

· World’s Best Business Class

· World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining

· Best Airline in the Middle East

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the award winners.