WTTC welcomes the reopening of borders in Japan

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “After more than two years of closed borders, WTTC welcomes the news from the Japanese government that it will open the borders from early next month.

Both leisure and business travellers have missed visiting this wonderful country.

“Before the pandemic struck, Travel & Tourism contributed 7.1% to the nation’s GDP, showing just how important the revival of international travel will be, not only to the economy, but to jobs up and down the country.