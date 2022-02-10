Qatar Airways to offer ten weekly flights to Dublin

Qatar Airways will increase frequency from Dublin Airport to ten flights per week to accommodate rising demand for international travel.

The move to ten weekly flights, up from seven, from March 27th, will see an increase in capacity on the route to Doha.

Introducing additional services will give Irish passengers greater access to travel to a wide range of destinations on Qatar Airways’ global network, the most popular of which from Dublin include Australia, Thailand, India, the Maldives and the Philippines.

Schedule changes will also see even further improved connectivity to Australia and New Zealand.

The airline has quickly rebuilt its network to pre-pandemic levels, enabling passengers to connect to over 140 destinations around the globe.

Gary Kershaw, Qatar Airways country manager for UK & Ireland, said: “Demand for flights and international travel is returning at pace, and we are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer our passengers flying from Dublin more choice about how and when they fly.

“We look forward to seeing these changes come into effect later this year, a moment which will mark another important step in the travel industry’s recovery from the pandemic.”

Qatar Airways has been operating the Dublin-Doha route for five years, having launched a daily service in 2017.