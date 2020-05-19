Qatar Airways takes new steps in Covid-19 battle

Qatar Airways has revamped its onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew.

The airline is implementing several changes, including the introduction of personal protective equipment suits for cabin crew while onboard, as well as a modified service that reduces interactions between the passengers and the crew inflight.

Cabin crew will wear the suit over their uniforms in addition to safety goggles, gloves and a mask to provide even greater reassurance to customers in addition to enhanced hygienic measures already in place.

From Monday, the airline will require passengers to wear face coverings inflight and recommends people bring their own.

Business class meals will be served on a tray instead of a table set up, and a cutlery wrap will be offered to passengers as an alternative to individual cutlery service, in an effort to reduce contact between the crew and the passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

While in economy class, all meals and cutlery are served sealed as usual.

Additionally, large bottles of hand sanitiser will be placed in the galleys and made available for both cabin crew and passengers.

All social areas onboard the aircraft have also been closed to observe social distancing measures.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “At Qatar Airways, we have introduced these additional safety measures onboard our flights to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of our passengers and cabin crew, and to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“As an airline, we maintain the highest possible hygiene standards to ensure that we can fly people home safely during this time and provide even greater reassurance that safety is our number one priority.

“Seeing as we are still flying the world’s largest international network by operating flights to more than 30 destinations around the world, and aiming to grow our network again in the coming months, these onboard safety measures will assist us in achieving our goals.”