Etihad continues to rebuild route network

Etihad Airways is continuing to increase the number of special flights it is operating worldwide to and from Abu Dhabi.

Throughout May and June, the airline will increase frequencies on previously announced special flights and will add new services to Belgrade, Dublin, Geneva, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Toronto.

In addition to the recently launched link between Melbourne and London, Etihad will also add services to Sydney, allowing a direct transit connection to and from the UK capital via Abu Dhabi.

Etihad continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives, and is playing its part in helping to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The airline has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer safety programme and is practicing the highest standards of hygiene at every part of the customer journey.

This includes catering, aircraft and cabin deep-cleaning, check-in, health screening, boarding, inflight, crew interaction, meal service, disembarkation and ground transportation, among others.

More information on the measures being taken by Etihad Airways to provide a healthy and hygienic travel experience is available here.

Guests travelling on Etihad Airways flights are required to wear a face mask throughout their journey.