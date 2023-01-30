QANTAS GROWS CODESHARE NETWORK WITH NEW DESTINATIONS ACROSS INDIA

Qantas is offering customers even more travel options across India as part of an expansion of its codeshare partnership with IndiGo.

The national carrier launched the first phase of its codeshare agreement with India’s largest domestic carrier in August last year, offering customers seamless connections from Qantas flights in Bengaluru and Delhi onto IndiGo services to other major Indian cities, including Mumbai and Chennai, as well as smaller destinations such as Pune and Goa.

Under the second phase of the agreement, Qantas customers can now travel to an additional eight cities, bringing the total number of Indian destinations available for connection from Delhi and Bengaluru to 21. Qantas customers will also have more choice across IndiGo’s domestic network with more than 250 new flights available for booking.

Qantas Frequent Flyers can earn and redeem points on connecting IndiGo flights (with the QF code) and IndiGo recognises Qantas Frequent Flyer benefits for tiered members (Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum One) including priority check-in and priority baggage.

Qantas customers travelling on IndiGo can carry the same baggage allowance as their flight from Australia as well as receiving complimentary food and drinks.

Comments – to be attributed to Qantas Chief Customer Officer, Markus Svensson

“Qantas’ new routes to India have proven to be incredibly popular with our customers.

“Our codeshare partnership with IndiGo has improved the way our customers travel between Australia and India, and the additional destinations give travellers even more options.

“The new codeshare flights will allow our customers to enjoy more connections across India from our Delhi and Bengaluru gateways and have their luggage checked straight through to their final destination.

“Our frequent flyers in particular benefit from booking these flights, with more opportunities to earn points and status credits.”

New codeshare destinations:

Guwahati

Indore

Chandigarh

Mangalore

Jaipur

Nagpur

Thiruvananthapuram

Visakhapatnam

Existing codeshare destinations:

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bengaluru

Chennai

Delhi

Goa

Mumbai

Kochi

Kolkata

Hyderabad

Lucknow

Patna

Pune

Qantas flights to India

Qantas operates four return flights from Melbourne to Delhi per week and four return flights from Sydney to Bengaluru per week.