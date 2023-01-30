easyJet to offer a rescue fare to Flybe customers

Everyone at easyJet is sorry to see the news about Flybe and understand the anxiety that their customers will be facing now.

easyJet is working to help affected passengers by offering a dedicated rescue fee for customers up until 5 February. A fare of £49 for domestic routes and £79 for international routes including a 15kg hold bag will be available on presentation their original Flybe booking reference.

easyJet his also inviting any Flybe cabin crew and staff to apply for roles with easyJet on our careers website.

Any affected passengers should contact easyJet’s customer service on;

If calling from UK & elsewhere: +44 (0) 330 5515151

In calling from France: +33 (0) 9 77407770

If calling from the Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 7946405

If calling from Italy: +39 02 32068889