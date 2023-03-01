QANTAS GROUP ANNOUNCES GROUP MANAGEMENT TEAM CHANGES

The Qantas Group is announcing changes to its Group Management Committee, as the national carrier moves into a new phase of growth and renewal. Andrew David, who is CEO of Qantas Domestic and International, will retire from the Group in September 2023.

The role of CEO of Qantas Domestic and International (which was combined during COVID), will return to being two separate portfolios from 1 July 2023. This will provide the management bandwidth required as each business welcomes new aircraft and expands its network. Both roles will report to Qantas Group CEO, Alan Joyce.

Cameron Wallace, who has more than two decades of aviation experience in the Asia Pacific region, will join the Group as CEO of Qantas International and Freight from 1 July 2023. This will include growing Qantas International’s capacity to 100 per cent of pre-COVID levels and beyond, as well as guiding preparations for Project Sunrise through to the first flight in late 2025.

Andrew David will remain as CEO of Qantas Domestic until his retirement from the Group in September 2023. A recruitment process to appoint this role will start soon.

The rest of the Group Management Committee remains unchanged.

GROUP CEO COMMENTS

In announcing the changes, Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said: “At the start of the pandemic, we rationalised the two CEO roles for Qantas Domestic and Qantas International down to one given what was happening to our business.

“With Andrew retiring and given the amount of investment now in the pipeline, it makes sense to again have separate CEOs for the International and Domestic businesses, which are both back to generating billions in revenue each year.

“Andrew has contributed a huge amount during his 10 years across both Qantas and Jetstar. His leadership of Qantas’ domestic, international and freight businesses has been pivotal, especially during the incredible challenge of putting the airline into hibernation and bringing it back again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of the Board and the rest of the management team, I want to sincerely thank Andrew for what he’s done for the Group. His contribution spans turning a newly launched Jetstar Japan into an extremely reliable airline, through to bringing Qantas Domestic back to its best. The operational, commercial and strategic perspective he’s brought to various situations has been invaluable.

“The Qantas Group has always been able to attract top talent and Cam Wallace is one of the best airline executives in the region. He brings over two decades of airline experience including his long career at Air New Zealand, with responsibilities spanning sales, revenue management, market development, alliances and cargo.

“Cam is inheriting a very talented team and will add to the depth of experience on our Group Management Committee,” added Mr Joyce.

COMMENTS FROM ANDREW DAVID

“I’ve worked for five airlines in some 30 years of my aviation career. The Qantas Group is an amazing organisation made up of incredibly skilled and passionate people, which makes it hard to leave. My family all live in New Zealand and the past few years have obviously been very difficult in that respect, so I’m looking forward to spending a lot more time with them from September.”

COMMENTS FROM CAM WALLACE

“It’s an honour to be joining Qantas, especially at a time when it’s investing so heavily in aircraft and service. It’s the world leader in opening up direct international routes, and Project Sunrise is one of the most exciting things happening in aviation. I’m really looking forward to working with Alan and the team.”