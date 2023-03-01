WIZZ AIR LAUNCHES COMPETITION FOR AN ADVENTURE ON A MYSTERY FLIGHT

Exciting competition for adventure seekers to #GetLostwithWizz on the airline’s first ever flight from Italy to a mystery destination.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline*, today launches the ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition in Italy. This unique competition encourages travellers to seize the moment, live life to the fullest and create unforgettable memories in a mystery destination from the vast and expanding Wizz Air network.

A Wizz Air plane with adventure seekers on board will take flight to an undisclosed destination, where they will then spend four nights ‘getting lost’ in a new experience. The flight will depart from Venice on Wednesday 15 March and return on Sunday 19 March 2023.

The competition to win a seat opens today, and to be in for the chance of winning, applicants must share a post on Instagram of their most memorable travel moment, and tag @WizzAir with the #GetLostwithWizz and #GetLostWIZZItaly hashtags by midnight on 6 March 2023. Standout posts, with the most creative, adventurous, exciting, or humorous pictures – which also have the highest engagement – will stand the best chance of winning an invitation to the unique adventure. The 50 winners will get a chance to embark on the thrill of the unknown together with one partner, receiving free flight tickets, four nights’ accommodation, and travel insurance.

The competition has already started and will close at 23:59 CET on 06 March. In order to be eligible, entrants must have a public profile and follow @WizzAir on Instagram. Full details and the terms and conditions can be found on Wizz Air Instagram’s bio on the following link: www.instagram.com/wizzair/.

Don’t forget to check out the full video of our latest action-packed Let’s Get Lost campaign here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=391DZte7yfs&feature=youtu.be

Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air, said: “We are thrilled to launch our ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition with a flight to an exciting yet unknown destination from Italy. Whether you’re looking for an exotic, culturally rich, or diverse destination, we will take you there. Wizz Air is committed to providing exciting and unique travel opportunities and the ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition will allow adventure seekers to embrace the unexpected and enjoy a packed adventure full of unmissable travel experiences. “We are looking forward to welcoming the winners aboard our mystery flight.”