Qantas announces tens of thousands of new international reward seats for frequent flyers

Qantas will release tens of thousands of new international reward seats from 11am today to give frequent flyers even more opportunity to travel overseas using their Qantas Points.

The release of new Classic Flight Reward seats will be made possible by Qantas extending its commitment of 50 per cent more reward seat availability on international routes until 31 December 2023 – an additional six months.

The extra reward seats will be available across all cabins, including Business and First, on the airline’s full international network of more than 30 destinations. The most popular overseas destinations booked with points are London, Singapore, Bali, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

Since October 2021, Qantas has made 50 per cent more reward seats available and has seen record numbers of customers using their points to travel. One in every 11 frequent flyers carried by Qantas travelled on a reward seat.

Qantas has also released thousands of Points Planes over the past year, where every seat on the flight is available to be booked as a Classic Flight Reward.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said reward seats on international flights were one of the most popular ways to use Qantas Points.

“Our frequent flyers have been using their points to book reward seats in record numbers, and demand for seats on international flights is particularly strong,” said Ms Wirth.

“We’re releasing tens of thousands of new Classic Flight Reward seats to international destinations to make it easier for our members to use their points towards their next overseas trip.

“There are more than 5 million reward seats available for booking across the Qantas and Jetstar international and domestic networks over the next year.

“The number of points required to book reward seats hasn’t increased in years, and we’ve been consistently growing the ways that our members can boost their points balance, so these seats represent great value.”

Frequent Flyers can also use their points to access reward seats to more than 1,200 destinations around the world on Qantas’ network of more than 45 partner airlines.