Princess Cruises scraps international summer sailing from UK

Princess Cruises has become the latest line to scrap plans for international sailing from the UK over the summer.

The Carnival-owned line has cancelled sailings from Southampton on Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Island Princess through to September 25th.

The news follows a similar decision from sister company P&O Cruises yesterday.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe: “We have unfortunately had to cancel our current ex-UK programme through late September.

“We share in the disappointment over these cancelled cruises and we appreciate the continued patience from our loyal guests and travel agents.”

Princess Cruises will instead launch a series of short UK cruises departing in late summer.

Regal Princess and Sky Princess will offer short breaks and week-long holidays sailing from Southampton.

The cruises are available to UK guests only and will go on sale later this month.

Roberts added: “Recent announcements from the UK government on the roadmap to the end of lockdown has given us all optimism that we will be able to have a summer break.

“When restrictions are lifted, it is clear that holidays in the UK will be the first to restart before the gradual return of international travel.

“We are eager to welcome our guests back onboard as soon as it is safe to do so.

“By offering a series of short UK breaks, we can provide guests with a relaxed holiday at sea so they can enjoy a much-needed getaway.”

Princess will transfer the commission earned by travel agents from the cancelled 2021 cruise to the new booking in 2022 that was paid in full.

Roberts continued: “We are extremely appreciative of the unwavering support from our trade partners and would like to thank them for their continued understanding and cooperation.

“As we prepare our ships for our return to service, we remain in close contact with CLIA, the UK Government and associated bodies to monitor the latest travel guidance.”

More details of dates, itineraries and prices for the new UK cruises will be announced later this month.