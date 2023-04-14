Premier Inn serves up thousands of Iftar meals in support of 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign

Premier Inn team members get ready to hand out Iftar meals this Ramadan.

Premier Inn MENA is reinforcing its pledge to be a Force for Good in every aspect of its business and operations by providing thousands of meals for people in need this Ramadan.

Premier Inn hotels are supplying meals to families in the UAE and beyond in support of the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, launched in March by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of providing long-term assistance to those in need.

In Dubai, Premier Inn team members are working with Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police and the Dubai Civil Defence, handing out Iftar pack to drivers in traffic hotspots, and delivering hot meals directly to people’s homes.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn MENA, said: “Premier Inn MENA is proud to support government initiatives and contribute to community wellbeing throughout the year, but especially during Ramadan when giving back becomes even more important. Our teams have sprung into action to support government initiatives like the 1 Billion Meals Campaign every Ramadan since we first established our brand here in 2008, growing and evolving their involvement year on year. It’s wonderful to see volunteers from our food and beverage, security and housekeeping teams once again taking care of those less fortunate than themselves this Holy Month.”

Premier Inn’s Ramadan meals initiative is spearheaded by Ibrahim Mandor, Cluster Security and Government Relations Manager, whose work over the last 15 years has led to personal commendations from the Dubai authorities.

“It’s an honour to support the government’s tremendous efforts to show compassion and give back to people in need. Over the years, we’ve been part of some amazing initiatives, including the Dubai Police Guinness World Record for the world’s largest Iftar table, which hosted more than 18,000 fasting workers. We have also participated in a food distribution drive in Amman, Jordan, in addition to our daily Iftar meals distribution which takes place every year here in Dubai.

We have contributed to the 1 Billion Meals campaign since its launch in 2017, and hope to continue to do our part to combat and irradicate hunger this year and beyond,” he said.

