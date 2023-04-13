Yas Island celebrates Eid Al-Fitr with a lively firework show and Arab artists Abdul Majeed Abdullah

This Eid Al-Fitr, Yas Island Abu Dhabi is set to delight guests and families with an entertaining display of fireworks on the first two days and a host of top-notch music performances, featuring A-list Arab artists Abdul Majeed Abdullah and Mohammed Ramadan live in concert.

Yas Island will light up the sky across its award-winning attractions, welcoming the arrival of Eid Al-Fitr with world-class entertainment and two days of back-to-back festive firework shows visible from the island’s vibrant day-to-night destination, Yas Bay Waterfront, at 9:00pm.

Guests can purchase their tickets online to watch fan-favorite Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah at Etihad Arena on April 23 and Egyptian singer Mohammed Ramadan performing live at Yas Links Abu Dhabi on the 2nd day of Eid.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With SeaWorld Abu Dhabi scheduled to open this year, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

