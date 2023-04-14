Dorchester Collection’s ultra-luxury Dubai residences take shape

Palm Jumeirah’s ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, an ultra-luxury branded residence, has broken ground. The project comprises three structures, designed by Foster + Partners and managed by hospitality brand Dorchester Collection.

The project is OMNIYAT’s 13th project.

ORLA isn’t to be confused with The Lana, also a Dorchester Collection project, which is an upcoming hotel in Business Bay.

The development comprises 85 two-to-four-bedroom homes, three outstanding sky palaces, and one of the largest private mansions on Palm Jumeirah.

Founder & excutive chairman of OMNIYAT, Mahdi Amjad, said, “Following the phenomenal success of last year’s launch of ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, we are excited to watch the rise of this highly anticipated property, which is the creative culmination of three leaders in their respective fields – Dorchester Collection, Foster + Partners, and OMNIYAT. This is the next step on a journey to an iconic destination – at the peak of the Palm Jumeirah, and the pinnacle of ultra-luxury living.”

ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, showcases OMNIYAT’s philosophy to create bespoke residential partnerships with elite hotel groups. The project will include world-class facilities and amenities, such as a private, resident-only beach club, a large, temperature-controlled outdoor infinity pool, a private cinema, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a business centre with two meeting rooms, a boardroom, a multi-functional events space, and library and cigar lounges, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai project joins One at Palm Jumeirah and AVA at Palm Jumeirah in a trifecta of exclusive luxury. This trifecta offers residents the most luxurious lifestyle that can be found in the city. With ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, OMNIYAT continues its tradition of breaking ground and setting new standards of excellence in luxury real estate development.

Source: Hotelier Middle East