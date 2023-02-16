Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Six New Best-in-Class Member Properties Across the Globe

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the largest, global independent hotel brand representing more than 650 hotels, resorts, and residences across 80 countries, is excited to welcome six best-in-class new member properties to its global portfolio between October 1 and December 31, 2022.

Ranging from an Italian wellness retreat situated in the village of Brufa to a 17th century manor estate set along the Celtic Sea in Ireland, these distinct additions offer a host of thoughtful and personalized experiences to inspire travelers as they set off on new adventures in 2023 and beyond.

Highlights include:

Borgobrufa SPA Resort (Umbria, Italy) – L.V.X. Collection

Nestled amid olive groves, perfumed orchards, and rolling vineyards, Borgobrufa SPA Resort presents a secluded wellness retreat in the heart of the Italian countryside. Historic farm buildings, an 18th century villa, and the village of Brufa make up the local scenery, providing a verdant and tranquil destination for adult travelers who can book one of 49 rooms and suites – some with private Jacuzzis and Finnish saunas – featuring wood floors, beamed ceilings, and panoramic views. At the heart of the resort is Umbria’s largest spa, comprising more than 32,000 sq-ft with heated indoor and outdoor pools, and an array of treatments including traditional heat baths alongside salt and snow rooms. Other highlights include two restaurants, a wine cellar of more than 350 vintages, and outdoor activities such as horseback riding, e-bike tours, tennis, and hiking.

Castlemartyr Resort (Cork, Ireland) – L.V.X. Collection and Preferred Residences

Set on 220 acres in southern Ireland’s ancient Mitchell’s Woodlands, the celebrated luxury estate, with historical ties to Sir Walter Raleigh, the Boyle Family, Earls of Shannon and Oliver Cromwell, comprises a magnificently restored 17th century manor – offering 106 guestrooms and suites, and 36 luxury self-catering lodges for a refined experience in Cork’s picturesque countryside near the Celtic Sea. Guests are treated to multiple culinary options, including fine dining by founder chef Vincent Crepel at the new Terre Restaurant, and relaxed, social dining at Canopy Restaurant, which brings the atmosphere of outdoor dining into a stylish, indoor setting under the management of Executive Head Chef Kevin Burke. Additional highlights include the Ron Kirby-designed Castlemartyr Golf Course, an award-winning spa, and swimming pool overlooking manicured gardens on the lawn.

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh (Scotland, U.K.) – L.V.X. Collection

Comprising five distinct buildings including the 19th century India Buildings on Victoria Street in Edinburgh’s Old Town, just moments from Edinburgh Castle, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh – marking the first phase of Virgin Hotels’ U.K. debut – delights visitors to the Scottish capital, a unique and vibrant blend of traditional Victorian architecture and clean, contemporary design. Taking its cues from one of the ancient city’s most storied neighborhoods, the pet-friendly hotel extends an imaginative reinterpretation of traditional Scottish luxury with 222 guestrooms and suites featuring Virgin Hotels’ signature chamber design, alongside several dining outlets and event spaces, including the brand’s flagship restaurant and bar, The Commons Club, the Funny Library Coffee Shop, all-day dining and entertainment at Eve, and Greyfriar’s Hall – a 19th century church beautifully restored and repurposed for special events with a rooftop extending unobstructed Edinburgh Castle views.

Galeria Plaza Monterrey (Nuevo León, Mexico) – Lifestyle Collection

A soaring tower in the heart of downtown Monterrey’s new financial district, Galeria Plaza Monterrey is the fifth addition to the Hoteles Galeria Plaza brand and the newest skyline addition to the state of Nuevo León’s business capital. Boasting panoramic views of the emblematic Cerro de la Silla mountain – a national monument – the hotel blends avant-garde, minimalist design with comfort and technology across 196 deluxe rooms, six lofts, and two master suites. Slated to open March 2023, additional highlights for guests to enjoy include a pool and lounge, terrace with firepit, full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and two restaurants offering local and international cuisine under the direction of Executive Chef Guy Santoro.

sly Berlin (Berlin, Germany) – Lifestyle Collection

Located in the city’s trendy Friedrichshain neighborhood, Berlin’s coolest new hotel takes on the latest architectural trend of blending indoor and outdoor spaces with four buildings, including a 2,368 square-foot greenhouse, connected via open-air walkways and courtyard spaces. Comprised of 150 guestrooms and suites, some boasting spacious balconies or terraces, sly Berlin’s interiors fuse nature and the city’s urban culture with solid oak wood, Italian serpentine stone, stainless steel, and Brutalist concrete. Set to open in summer 2023, other highlights include a large rooftop sauna with sweeping skyline views, a health club, and a restaurant featuring an open kitchen and grill.

The Elser Hotel & Residences (Florida, United States) – Lifestyle Collection

Set in the heart of downtown Miami, the new 49-story, 646-room luxury tower, designed by Sieger Suarez Architects, presents accommodations ranging from studios to three-bedroom suites, with direct proximity to world-class entertainment, arts, and dining. Named after Elser Pier, a turn-of-the-century shoreline hotspot that ultimately shaped the vision for downtown Miami and the thriving metropolis it is today, the sky-high hotel invites guests to enjoy glimmering views of Biscayne Bay – alongside a host of onsite amenities, including pool with lounges, a 16-foot LED screen wall, 19,000 square-foot sun deck, and an expansive event lawn serving as the ultimate destination for outdoor celebrations.

Through its five global collections – Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, Connect, and Preferred Residences – Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects travelers to luxury hospitality experiences that meet their life and style preferences. Whether choosing an iconic Legend Collection resort for a milestone family celebration or a vibrant Lifestyle Collection hotel for a city break with friends, each member property is aligned with one of the five collections, guiding travelers to their ideal luxury guest experience.

All six of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the world’s largest points-based loyalty program for independent hotels with more than 4.5 million travelers currently enrolled. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer can access exclusive member rates, earn points, and take advantage of other value-rich, immediate benefits during eligible stays at more than 650 participating properties worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at www.IPrefer.com/enroll.

For stays at any of these new member hotels, travelers are invited to book via www.PreferredHotels.com and, for travel advisors, via the GDS using the “PH” and “PV” chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.