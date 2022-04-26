New study predicts full recovery cruise by 2023

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has shared new findings demonstrating the cruise industry’s resilience. The study, unveiled at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, predicts the sector to recover and surpass 2019 levels by the end of 2023.

“As the industry resumes operations, passenger volume is expected to recover and surpass 2019 levels by the end of 2023, with passenger volumes projected to recover 12% above pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2026,” said Kelly Craighead, President and CEO, CLIA. “Cruising is accessible, responsible, and experiential - making it the best way to see the world for people of all ages and interests. With the support of an incredibly resilient community, the future of the cruise industry is bright.”

Highlights of the consumer research:

Intent to cruise is rebounding, with 63% of cruisers or potential cruisers indicating they are ‘very likely’ or ‘likely’ to cruise in the next two years.

• 69% of respondents that have never cruised said they are open to cruise, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

• Millennial cruisers are the most enthusiastic about taking another cruise, with 87% indicating they will take a cruise in the next few years, followed by Gen X at 85%.

CLIA and its member lines announced important environmental sustainability commitments that will drive innovation for a more efficient future.

The announcements include a commitment by CLIA ocean-going members to pursue net-zero carbon cruising by 2050. Further to that, by 2035 all ships calling at ports where shoreside electricity (SSE) is available will be equipped to use SSE, allowing engines to be switched off and effectively eliminating carbon emissions while berthed at port. Where shoreside power is not available, the ships will use available alternative low carbon technologies required by ports.

The industry is acting now for the future. We are reducing the carbon footprint of our ships while at berth and at sea investing in advanced environmental technologies and partnering with cities and ports on sustainable destination management. By equipping cruise ships with the ability to connect shoreside power and using it where available, the cruise industry is prepared to eliminate emissions while at port for the benefit of local communities. This is responsible tourism in action.

Recognising that shoreside power is only one pathway to decarbonisation, CLIA also shared that it will join the Global Maritime Forum Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization to make zero emission vessels and fuels the default choice by 2030.

“The cruise industry has an extraordinary ability to innovate, and we want to channel our collective expertise and commitment to help find solutions as an active partner in the effort to decarbonise shipping. We continue to set ambitious carbon reduction goals as an industry, and cruise lines are showing the way by partnering with fuel suppliers, shipyards, technology manufacturers and academic institutions to develop new lower carbon fuel sources. We are investing in our future,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Chairman, CLIA.

