United Airlines and Singapore Airlines expand codeshare for 19 new destinations

United Airlines and Singapore Airlines strengthen relationship to provide more options and value to customers than ever before

Star Alliance members United Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) today announced an expansion to their codeshare agreement, making it easier for customers to travel to more cities in the United States of America, South East Asia, and other destinations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Passengers can now enjoy codeshare flights to 19 new diverse and fast-growing cities ideal for both business and leisure travellers alike, tapping Singapore Airlines’ and United Airlines’ industry-leading networks.

Beginning 26 April 2022, United’s customers will be able to connect to nine new codeshare destinations in the SIA Group network. Of these, seven points are in South East Asia. These are Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Begawan, Siem Reap in Cambodia, Kuala Lumpur and Penang in Malaysia, and Denpasar (Bali), Jakarta and Surabaya in Indonesia. They may also connect to Perth in Australia, as well as Male in the Maldives with SIA.

SIA customers may connect on United’s flights out of Los Angeles to 10 new codeshare destinations in the US. These are Austin, Baltimore, Boise, Cleveland, Denver, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno, and Sacramento. This complements the existing connections available on United’s network from Houston to Atlanta, Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando, and Tampa.

“United continues to provide critical links to Asia and we are the only US airline flying direct to Singapore from the US, with our nonstop San Francisco – Singapore flight,” said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of International Network and Alliances at United. “We are excited to further expand our partnership with Singapore Airlines and provide our customers greater convenience and access to world-class destinations in the region.”

JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “SIA’s partnership with United is an integral part of our growth strategy. The expansion of the codeshare arrangement will provide both SIA and United customers with a greater array of choices and connections, as well as seamless transfers for their business or leisure travel. This will also help to strengthen the deep and long-standing ties between Singapore and the US.”

This announcement comes amid growing demand for international air travel as more countries around the world ease border restrictions. As travel resumes, customers can look forward to enjoying Singapore Airlines’ and United Airlines’ new codeshare flights, award-winning service, and the ability to redeem and earn points and miles while flying on both carriers.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the codeshare flights will be progressively made available for sale through the airlines’ respective booking channels.

