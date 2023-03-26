Live the Suite Life at Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort

A contemporary retreat overlooking the lush expanse of the championship Victoria Golf Course, Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort is undergoing major renovations to add exceptional suites and dedicated family and adult zones.

With eight exquisite dining options, the award winning Anantara Vilamoura establishes itself as the destination of choice for discerning guests this summer season and beyond.

Exclusive to Anantara Vilamoura, and a unique offering in the Algarve, thirty new Swim Up Family Rooms benefit from direct access to a 30-metre length pool offering families a haven of holiday fun and two of Anantara Vilamoura’s eight renowned restaurants are now reserved exclusively for families. In addition, twenty Signature Suites, each with Golf or Pool View, are for adults only throughout the summer and boast 80sqm of luxurious living space with a host of exceptional perks including Anantara Butler service, complimentary mini bar, airport transfers and VIP spaces.

Family Friendly Facilities

Family rooms at Anantara Vilamoura are spacious and well equipped with a choice of interconnecting rooms or suites. All family suites offer elevated amenities including mini bathrobes and slippers as well as kids toiletries, a fully stocked snack station mini bar and all-important bed time stories at turn down. Youngsters will love their welcome swag bag filled with art & craft activities packs before waking up to fun filled days at the indoor-outdoor Kids Club; whilst little ones splash out in the dedicated infants pool. Teens are kept busy with a full roster including horse riding, surfing, golf, tennis and football academies or can simply kick back in the games room with ping pong, pool tables and video games

Kid friendly breakfasts start the day at Victoria Restaurant where little foodies can also return sans-parents for supervised lunch and dinner. Poolside snacks are served at Cascades Pool Bar, and a kids-approved food truck serves waffles, ice cream and pancakes, kids are welcome to tuck into Asian flavours at Sensai until 9pm. Mediterranean flavours abound at new Italian eatery, La Cucina, and a calendar of visiting chefs throughout the summer will crank up the flavour at foodie pop ups across the resort’s restaurants.

Parents can liaise with the 24/7 Family Concierge to arrange formula on arrival, nannies, and request anything from diapers to car and table booster seats, strollers and kids-friendly food. The resort offers complimentary bicycles and hiking trails to explore the beauty of the Algarve and easy access to sun-kissed golden beaches and aqua parks nearby. Parents can enjoy one-on-one sessions with the resort’s Golf Expert on championship fairways or a romantic night out with Dining by Design.

Grown Up Escapes

Suite guests have a choice between two adult retreats where dedicated butlers are on hand to shuck oysters, refill champagne flutes, offer complimentary refreshments, sunscreen refills and offer sunglass cleaning services at either the private cabanas of Infindo lounge, or at the heated adults Palms Pool. Daybeds are reserved at Purobeach Vilamoura, the hottest beach club in the Vilamoura Marina for languid beachfront days.

Anantara Vilamoura offers a world of flavour within the realm of the resort. Brand new Botanic serves artisan gin cocktails against an Instagrammable verdant backdrop, Sensai sizzles with Asian fusion cuisine and locally sourced sushi, laidback poolside bites are served at the chic Palms Pool Bar whilst Pastéis de Nata and champagne filled afternoon teas at the Anantara Lounge & Bar. Discerning guests seeking an authentic Algarve epicurean adventure need look no further than award winning Ria, dishing up catch of the day straight from the fishing boats of Ria Formosa accompanied by delectable Portuguese wines; adult breakfasts are served poolside.

In addition to luxury amenities, stylish resort accessories and a pillow menu, all suite bookings include dedicated butler services and a bespoke activities programme tailored to guests’ needs by the resort’s Journeys Expert. Nearby, guests can explore wineries and Roman ruins, go dolphin-watching or hit the greens at Victoria Golf Course where the Portugal Masters are held every year.

For more information about Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, please visit www.anantara.com/en/vilamoura-algarve.