Name unveiled for new Southampton cruise terminal

ABP has announced the fifth open access cruise terminal at Southampton will be named Horizon Cruise Terminal.

The facility joins the line-up of the four existing terminals in the port, which are named Queen Elizabeth II Cruise Terminal, City Cruise Terminal, Ocean Cruise Terminal and Mayflower Cruise Terminal.

Director at ABP in Southampton, Alastair Welch, said: “We are delighted to be announcing the name for the port’s newest cruise terminal.

“We selected this name as the shape of the terminal roof is such a distinctive silhouette on the horizon as you come through Dock Gate 10.

“Cruise is such an important part of the city’s heritage, culture and history, and we liked how this name suggests a new start for cruise following a challenging year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “We’re incredibly grateful to have worked with our cruise partners NCL and MSC Cruises to support this competition by providing European cruises as a prize.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our first cruise passengers to Horizon Cruise Terminal this summer, and the new terminal becoming an iconic part of the horizon line of the city.”

The Port of Southampton is Europe’s leading cruise turn-around port and the Horizon Cruise Terminal is in the port’s Western Docks, inside Dock Gate 10.

The fifth dedicated cruise terminal at the port will benefit from roof-mounted solar power and will also have Shore Power connectivity installed.

With construction on track, the port will be welcoming ships alongside from the summer.