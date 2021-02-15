Port of Southampton begins major upgrade work

A major project to upgrade 430 metres of quayside has begun at the Port of Southampton in support of ro-ro operations and the new cruise terminal.

More than 400 metres of quayside – the length of four football pitches – is being upgraded to reinforce the structure and to incorporate the technology for Shore Power connectivity for cruise operations.

This work is part of the port’s long-term investment plan to future-proof infrastructure for customers and port partners.

Included in the work is the installation of 14 new 150-tonne bollards which will enable increased flexibility for positioning large ships at the port and further supports high and heavy cargo operations.

Alastair Welch, director of ABP Southampton, said: “We’re excited to be rebuilding the quayside for ro-ro operations and the future of cruise.

“This infrastructure upgrade is a significant one and not only takes us a crucial step closer to the opening of our fifth cruise terminal but also supports our high and heavy compound.

“This investment into the long-term future of cruise will strengthen the Port of Southampton’s position as Europe’s leading cruise turn-around port and the UK’s number one automotive port.”

The contract to undertake the work has been awarded to Hampshire-based Knights Brown.