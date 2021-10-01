P&O Cruises to welcome Ventura back this weekend

P&O Cruises Ventura is resuming operations on Sunday as it sets sail for the Canary Islands as the demand for international cruise holidays grows.

Half of the P&O Cruises fleet is now in service as Ventura joins Iona and Britannia, both of which sailed a series of summer UK coastal cruises and have been sailing internationally since September 25th.

Azura will also resume sailing in December, joining Britannia for the Caribbean season.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “Ventura’s international restart is the result of guest confidence in cruising and is the very latest stage of P&O Cruises sailing resumption as we work towards the return of our full fleet in spring 2022.

“Due to demand and the resounding endorsement of the first international holidays on Iona and Britannia we’ve opened up increased capacity to holiday with us.

“We’re proud to have four ships sailing internationally this year giving our guests a greater choice of where and when they travel with P&O Cruises for winter sun.”