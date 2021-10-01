Sustainability Portal commissioned at Expo 2020

As Expo 2020 Dubai marks its first full day, sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, commissioner general of Expo 2020 Dubai, has officially opened the Sustainability Portal in a special ceremony.

Sheikh Nahayan said: “As Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes the world for the first time, it is my pleasure to officially open the doors of the Sustainability Portal.

“After a turbulent year for mankind, we are excited to be finally able to reveal the first World Expo ever to be held in the Arab world.

“As we stand at the gateway to a new start, now is the perfect time for the world to reassess where we are headed and determine what is important, and Expo 2020 is the perfect catalyst for this conversation over the next six months.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the millions of visitors who will pass through these portals and will witness the broad range of exciting insights and creative innovations developed by the 192 country pavilions.”

The Expo Entry Portals, designed by celebrated London-based architect Asif Khan, provide the stunning first touchpoints for millions of visitors to Expo 2020, with one standing at each of the three Thematic Districts (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability).