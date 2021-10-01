Norwegian to return to Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport will welcome back Norwegian today, as the airline resumes its twice weekly service to Oslo from terminal two.

The route, which will initially run inbound and outbound on Mondays and Fridays, makes the flag-carrier the sixteenth airline to operate from the new-look facility following its opening in July.

Air France and KLM returned to the ‘super-terminal’ earlier this week and join the likes of sunseekers favourites Jet2 and TUI, as well as long-haul service providers such as Ethiopian and Cathay Pacific.