Skyscanner Reveals Next Year’s Top Travel Trends

From hotels over destinations to solo connections and multi-generational trips, global travel app Skyscanner reveals the latest trends shaping travellers’ behaviour in its 2026 report: Beyond escape: Travel as an expression of self.

New data from Skyscanner reveals traveller demand and spend is set to increase. 84% of the 22,000 people we surveyed globally said they’d travel more in 2026. Not only is demand looking up but spend is too. 37% of travellers say they’ll spend more on flights, 31% will up their hotel budget, and 16% will put more into car hire.

The top trending destinations for UK travellers*: From the seaside charm of Salerno to the calm, culture-packed capital of Morocco, these places to travel are turning heads and climbing charts.

Destination % search increase

Salerno, Italy +211%

Koror, Palau +156%

Kochi, Japan +106%

Bilbao, Spain +97%

Rabat, Morocco +87%

Akureyri, Iceland +83%

Rijeka, Croatia +75%

Kaunas, Lithuania +59%

St John’s, Canada +58%

St George’s, Grenada +56%

In 2026 UK travellers are turning their attention to smaller, lesser-known destinations that fly further under the radar but offer something fresh beyond the big-name spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Europe’s hidden gems to far-flung escapes, 2026’s trending destinations reveal travellers’ appetite for culture, character and fresh horizons.

In Italy, Salerno offers Amalfi-Coast charm without the crowds, while Bilbao blends art and architecture in Spain’s Basque Country and Rijeka brings a quieter Adriatic allure.

Rabat pairs Morocco’s heritage with calm capital energy, and Kaunas in Lithuania is emerging as a creative, great-value city break.

Further afield, Kochi delivers a serene slice of Japan, Koror in Palau tempts divers with its crystal lagoons, and Akureyri in Iceland opens access to wild northern landscapes via new routes.

Across the Atlantic, St John’s in Canada charms with its colourful coastline, while St George’s in Grenada promises rainforest, spice markets and golden beaches in true Caribbean style.

2026 Best value destinations**: the fastest falling airfares over the past year

Our travel experts have handpicked the best value holiday destinations, combining experience and affordability from those seeing the biggest YoY drops in flight prices.

Airfare drops are making it easier than ever to reach these places. From Goa’s laidback disposition to the volcanic, terraced vistas of Madeira, these best value holidays are much cheaper to reach thanks to flight price reductions.

We’re likely seeing cheaper fares to these destinations thanks to a couple of key shifts: new routes opening up and more frequent services from low-cost carriers. For example, direct routes have resumed recently from London Heathrow to Ottawa.



And a quick reminder for the savvy traveller: flight prices move like any other market. When demand dips, prices often drop to spark interest. When demand climbs, fares usually follow. Timing, as always, is everything.

Destination % price drop

Cologne, Germany –44%

Goa, India –34%

Kaunas, Lithuania –31%

Bergen, Norway –27%

Madeira, Portugal –26%

Santiago de Compostela, Spain –25%

Tbilisi, Georgia –21%

Ottawa, Canada –20%

Murcia, Spain –20%

Phnom Penh, Cambodia –20%



In 2026, travellers are curating trips that feel more in tune with who they are and what they love. ​With the cost of living still top of mind, trips in 2026 are being built with purpose. They’re shaped around passions, priorities and a personal sense of ‘worth it’. ​

Bryan Batista, CEO Skyscanner said: “Skyscanner’s 2026 Travel Trends report shows how travel is about to get more personal than ever. Whether it’s building a trip around a must-stay ‘destination hotel’, getting lost in a new favourite book on a reading retreat, incorporating a beauty routine into their travel itinerary or bringing the whole family along for the journey, travel will become more curated, grounded and unique.”

The report combines Skyscanner’s own data with global consumer research and insights from renowned brands including Reddit, Malin and Goetz, All Trails and Penguin Books to identify the seven trends shaping travel in 2026.

The Seven Trends

1. Glowmads - The Beauty Trend​

Beauty rituals will shape both how and where we travel, ranging from in-flight beauty routines, to shopping for local beauty products and taking detours to finding cult-favourite retailers.

Data from Reddit finds that travel planning and advice conversations within beauty subreddits have grown 215% YoY.

2. Shelf Discovery - The Food Trend​

One for the foodies, travellers will be seeking out the most authentic holidays in the food aisles while abroad.​ Gastro-tourism is now evolving, and ‘to eat like a local’ means heading to the snack aisle.

A survey of UK travellers reveals that 73% will explore local supermarkets or grocery stores abroad, viewing it as an authentic, affordable way to experience local culture.

3. Altitude Shift - The Mountain Tranquillity Trend​

Mountain tourism is peaking interest year-round, not just for skiing but for peace and serenity.

71% of UK travellers are considering or planning a mountain escape for summer or autumn 2026, drawn by the promise of peace, quiet, and beautiful, remote accommodation.

4. Bookbound - The Literature Trend​

Writing new chapters on how to escape, reconnect and restore through literary travel.​ Travellers will be tracing the footsteps of literary heroes, planning slow holidays around reading retreats and tracking down the world’s best bookshops and libraries.

Almost half of all travellers have booked, or would consider, a trip inspired by literature. This trend is driving a 70% year-on-year increase in hotel bookings using Skyscanner’s “library” filter.

5. Catching Flights and Feelings - The Solo Trend​

As dating habits are shifting, solo travellers seek connections through travel - meeting matches and mates on the move.​

Over a third (39%) of travellers have gone, or considered going, overseas specifically to meet new people. This is supported by an 83% global jump in hotel bookings using the “solo” filter.

6. Family Miles - The Family Trend​

Multi-generational trips are on the rise – this one is all about getting together and saving costs while making memories.

With budget being a big factor, and many adults in their 20s living at home, ​51% of Gen Z adults have travelled with their parents in the last 2 years.

7. Destination Check-in - The Hotel Trend​

Hotels, rather than locations, are now the main event, shaping where and why we travel. From stunning architecture to transportive designs, travellers will be prioritising unique stays.

61% of Gen Z have picked their holiday destination based purely on accommodations

You can read the full report here: https://www.skyscanner.net/travel-trends