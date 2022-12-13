Nakheel Mall to transform into winter wonderland

Get into the holiday mood and start your countdown to Christmas with celebrations at Nakheel Mall, which will transform into a winter fun zone with activities such as an edible snow station, bubble spin and fishing games.

Children can also learn how to decorate cookies, candies, ornaments and more through a variety of free workshops starting from December 15th to January 15th, every day from 16:00-22:00.

Families can head to Santa’s grotto for a free meet and greet session with Santa from December 15-18 and from December 22-25 between 14:00-20:00.

Don’t forget to take a festive selfie by at least one of the two Christmas trees – and join the ‘Sea-Wonder’ parade will make its way from Al Ittihad Park to Nakheel Mall on December 23-24 from 18:00-20:00.