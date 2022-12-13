En Fuego opens at Atlantis, the Palm

Atlantis, the Palm and conceptual partners, Solutions Leisure Group and the Master Showman, Don Fuego, have opened the doors to the newest South American social dining extravaganza.

En Fuego, which translates to on fire in Spanish, promises diners an exhilarating and authentic South American experience, full of endless surprises, upon every visit.

Taking entertainment to new heights, the destination is an entity of energy, bringing the unexpected with fire performers, aerial hoop artists, an energetic tango duo and gravity-defying aerial acrobats.

From musicians and dancers, to singing hosts and an enchanting family of characters, the team of performers emit the heartbeat of South American culture, captivating guests from arrival, through to their next visit.

As guests step foot inside Don Fuego’s house of En Fuego, they will be greeted with a bracelet, officially welcoming them into his family.

Echoing the continent’s renowned fervent enjoyment of life and penchant for a party, En Fuego delivers a multi-sensory-driven, all-encompassing destination that breathes new life into the social dining definition.

The new age dining concept captivates guests with bright colours, electrifying acts, ceilings featuring hundreds of objects and distinct pieces, transporting them to countries that they have never been before.

Storytelling is set over four indoor and outdoor spaces - which carries patrons from a vibrant heritage-inspired interior to a lush and tropical covered terrace - En Fuego’s interior is the brainchild of a creative synergy of Solutions Leisure Group and Bishop Design by Paul Bishop; an international, multi-award-winning interior design firm based in Dubai and Miami.

Designed to immerse guests in a sensorial journey through South America, the restaurant’s striking interiors are a visual feast of hundreds of authentic art pieces, artifacts, and antiques collected throughout the continent, each bringing its unique story and soul to the venue.

Atlantis, the Palm is recognised as the World’s Leading Landmark Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.