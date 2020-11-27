Park Hyatt London River Thames to open in 2022

Hyatt has entered into management agreement with R&F UK for a new hotel in London.

The 203-room Park Hyatt London River Thames is expected to open in 2022 and will be located within the Nine Elms development on the south bank of the river.

“The addition of the Park Hyatt brand to London is a key milestone for Hyatt,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president of development Europe, Hyatt.

“It has always been a priority to bring our luxury Park Hyatt brand back to London, so this is a fantastic opportunity for us.

“We are excited to continue and expand on Hyatt’s relationship with R&F by bringing this new exciting hotel to London.”

Directly opposite Westminster, the Nine Elms area has recently undergone significant regeneration and become a popular residential district.

The Park Hyatt hotel will be part of a new series of developments by R&F UK, consisting of eighteen buildings, which will include 2,300 high quality apartments, more than 11,150 square metres (120,000 square feet) of commercial space and numerous shops and restaurants.

The area includes One Thames City, an exclusive new riverside development comprising of premium residences, hotels, shops, park and restaurants, that has been developed in conjunction with CC Land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of the Nine Elms development is well under way and the schemes are expected to take shape over the next two years.

The Park Hyatt hotel will provide discerning global travellers with a refined and luxurious experience that unlocks unparalleled benefits from Nine Elms’ international focus, being located close to the new American Embassy.

A secure executive wing and exquisite event spaces will offer a carefully curated and personalised experience for business and government travellers.

Guests will also be able to unwind in the signature Park Hyatt Living Room with its understated luxury touches and world-renowned artwork and design, and a large ballroom will also be a rare feature for London.

Further, by the time the hotel is set to open, the Northern Line London Underground extension is expected to be operational, with an entrance located within a few minutes’ walk of both hotels.

The new line will connect Nine Elms with the city and West End in under 15 minutes.