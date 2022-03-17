Paramount Hotel Dubai opens to first guests

Following the success of Paramount Hotel Dubai, the Damac Group has welcomed the the launch of Paramount Hotel Midtown.

The property is “steeped in the rich 110-year history perfected by Paramount Pictures”.

Set in the heart of Business Bay, Paramount Hotel Midtown is well located for the Sheikh Zayed Road, Burj Khalifa, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Dubai Mall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Hotel Midtown brings to life contemporary Californian magic with its feel-good vibes, mid-century styling, and awe-inspiring views.

Designed for high-life lovers, the hotel offers 281 elegantly decorated contemporary rooms and suites including Scene Rooms, A-List Suites and a Paramount Suite.

Commenting on the launch, Jean Faivre, senior vice president hospitality, Damac Hotels & Resorts, said: “The Paramount proposition is special, with rich history to live up to.

“We’ve been immensely successful with our first property, and we are now looking forward to our second opening, which will without doubt be a unique addition to Dubai’s vibrant hospitality scene.”