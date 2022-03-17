Relaunched Flybe to put tickets on sale next week

Returning regional carrier Flybe is set to put tickets on sale next week.

The airline is due to unveil a full list of routes, destinations and fares as the renewed airline bounces back from bankruptcy.

Having announced Birmingham as the home of its new headquarters and first crew base in November, Flybe also confirmed a second base today at Belfast City Airport.

Flybe chief executive, Dave Pflieger, said: “Next week is going to be an exciting time for customers and communities that have been waiting to hear from us about low fares, new routes and new destinations—all of which are being timed to coincide with the restart of the economy and a return to normalcy after two difficult years for all.

“As you’ve heard, our team has been working hard for over a year and a half to bring customers a new airline that people will love, and we are particularly excited to be flying to Belfast City Airport and serving Northern Ireland.

“Once we start flying from Birmingham, Belfast, and many other cities in the UK and EU, we are confident that a new and improved Flybe will provide customers with great value.

“Given that goal, Flybe hopes to do its part to help communities across the country bounce back from the dramatic impact of the global pandemic.”