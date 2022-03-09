InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort makes debut

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa.

It becomes the first property for the luxury brand in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Located on the sparkling shoreline of Hayat Island, just a 45-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, the five-star haven brings the InterContinental life to the Arabian Peninsula.

Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, chairman of RAK Properties, said: “We are pleased with this qualitative addition to our company, which owns great assets in the world of real estate and luxury.

“The InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa from IHG, added a new value for lovers of nature, beauty and contemporary authenticity.”

He added: “We are always keen to improve our business and projects and achieve the highest levels of luxury and distinguished services, and it is no secret to everyone the position that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has reached in the world of tourism in general, and hotels and resorts in particular.”

The design is inspired by the three original tribes of the emirate, the desert, mountains and sea, and offers 351 sea facing rooms, suites, and private pool villas, six dining outlets and an exclusive Club InterContinental offering.

Haitham Mattar, managing director India, Middle East and Africa for IHG, said: “Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation has grown internationally and has put the Emirate on the world travel map. Its focus on heritage, cultural and adventure activities has a strong appeal to domestic and also international visitors.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to this exquisite property and offer a level of bespoke hospitality that is befitting of the region.”

Situated between the rugged Al-Hajar Mountain range and the calm, azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is elegant yet lively with its design fusing modern conveniences with Arabian aesthetics, from patterned fabrics to artworks inspired by the wider region.