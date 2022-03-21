Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah to debut this spring

Plans have been unveiled for Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah, the latest property on the iconic man-made structure on the shores of the Arabian Gulf.

Radisson Hotel Group will lead the 389-room project, which is scheduled to open its doors in quarter two of the year.

Just 30 minutes away from the Dubai airport, the resort will be home to five food and beverage outlets.

This is the second resort in the country from the group, the other being Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island.

With the latest resort, the total number of hotels operated by the group in the UAE has gone up to 17, including under-development properties.

“Many travellers are finding an ever-growing appeal in resort experiences while resort travel has gained rapid demand.

“The pandemic has accelerated that even further,” Elie Milky, vice president business development, Middle East, Cyprus, Greece and Pakistan for Radisson Hotel Group.

“As a result, we are thoughtfully expanding the product in key markets with strategic investors and partners.

“The addition of our new and upcoming resort properties as a natural evolution to an all-encompassing brand and product offering for developers is tailored to accommodate the growing demand for staycations and local holidays among residents, as well as leisure demand from international travellers.”

Currently, Radisson Hotel Group has 50 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments and over 10,000 keys in operation in the Middle East.