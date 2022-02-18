Papua New Guinea to reopen borders to tourists

International tourists who have been fully-vaccinated and received the recommended booster vaccine may now enter Papua New Guinea (PNG).

It is, however, mandatory to have had a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours prior to departure and upon arrival all visitors will be re-tested.

Following a negative result, visitors will be able to continue their journey within PNG.

For domestic air travel, passengers will have their temperature checked and asked to complete a National Department of Health form.

Covid-19 restrictions no longer apply to public transport however public gatherings are restricted to 100 people; religious gatherings, schools, educational institutions, markets and shopping centres are exempt.

Visas on arrival are not currently operational, therefore all tourists must apply for a visa in advance of their travel.

Prior to the Covid pandemic Papua New Guinea’s tourism industry was proud to achieve significant growth in all sectors, predominantly culture, diving, trekking and bird watching.

As part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations, Princess Anne will visit Papua New Guinea in April.

Image: Unsplash/Bob Brewer