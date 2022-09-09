Marriott International Signs Agreement for Inaugural Property in Papua New Guinea

Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Steamships Trading Company Ltd., to debut its first property in Papua New Guinea, the Marriott Executive Apartments Port Moresby. Slated to open in mid-2023, the property is set to be located in the heart of Port Moresby within the mixed-use development of Harbourside South.

Mr. Geoff Cundle, Chairman of Steamships, said, “I’m delighted that Steamships will work with Marriott International at Harbourside South. Located in the CBD district of downtown Port Moresby, and overlooking the Coral Sea and Fairfax Harbour, this is set to be a flagship development for Steamships, and this property is an excellent fit within the overall Harbourside precinct. The Harbourside precinct connects Harbourside South’s retail, commercial, leisure and residential facilities with the existing commercial floors and F&B outlets of Harbourside East and West. Residents and guests of Marriott Executive Apartments Port Morseby will be able to live, shop, relax, work, and dine within the luxury and safety of the precinct – the first of its kind in Papua New Guinea.”

Marriott Executive Apartments Port Moresby is anticipated to feature 88 modern residential apartments – offering space, ambiance, and the privacy of residential living, enabling a comfortable stay away from home. The new property is slated to feature spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with separate living, sleeping, and working areas. Guests will also be able to enjoy additional amenities, including laundry services, kitchens equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, cooktop, microwave and oven, and spacious dining areas.

“We are excited to work with Steamships Trading Company Ltd. to debut Marriott International’s first property in Papau New Guinea,” highlighted Sean Hunt, Area Vice President, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific, Marriott International. “Following our signing of Marriott Executive Apartments in Melbourne earlier this year, this is an exciting signing and testament to the confidence our owners have in this brand.”

Upon opening, Marriott Executive Apartments Port Moresby is expected to feature a lounge for residents and guests that offers a relaxed environment for light meals, self-service options and evening cocktails. Additional plans call for a spacious leisure floor which includes a lap pool, leisure pool, a well-equipped fitness center, three spa treatment rooms, and a recreational zone for children.

Marriott Executive Apartments Port Moresby will serve as an integral part of the new Harbourside South development, which also features a retail floor and three floors of A-grade commercial space. It will connect to the Harbourside East and West buildings on Port Moresby’s waterfront, which opened in 2015. The development offers quality commercial tenancies, the city’s finest restaurants and bars, a boardwalk, and marina.

Steamships Trading Company Ltd is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Papua New Guinea’s National Stock Exchange (PNGX) and is part of the wider Swire Group, which includes the Hong Kong- listed Swire Pacific Ltd, owners of Swire Hotels, Cathay Pacific Airways and numerous other subsidiaries.