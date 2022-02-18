IATA records uptick in passenger demand

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released data showing growing momentum in the recovery of air travel as restrictions are lifted.

The body reported a sharp 11-percentage point increase for international tickets sold in recent weeks (in proportion to 2019 sales).

In the period around February 8th, over a seven-day moving average, the number of tickets sold stood at 49 per cent of the same period in 2019.

In the period around January 25th, again over a seven-day moving average, the number of tickets sold stood at 38 per cent of the same period in 2019.

The 11-percentage point improvement between the January and February periods is the fastest such increase for any two-week period since the crisis began.

The jump in ticket sales comes as more governments announce a relaxation of Covid-19 border restrictions.

“Momentum toward normalising traffic is growing.

“Vaccinated travellers have the potential to travel much more extensively with fewer hassles than even a few weeks ago.

“This is giving growing numbers of travellers the confidence to buy tickets.

“And that is good news!

“Now we need to further accelerate the removal of travel restrictions.

“While recent progress is impressive, the world remains far from 2019 levels of connectivity.

“Thirteen of the top 50 travel markets still do not provide easy access to all vaccinated travellers.

“That includes major economies like China, Japan, Russia, Indonesia, and Italy,” said Willie Walsh, IATA director general.