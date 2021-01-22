Princess Cruises shrinks fleet with sale of Pacific Princess

Princess Cruises has announced the sale of to an undisclosed buyer.

The sale of the cruise ship is in line with parent company Carnival Corporation’s plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet.

Pacific Princess first joined the cruise line’s fleet in 2002, and originally entered service in 1999 as R3 for Renaissance Cruises.

The boutique-style ship offered an intimate cruising environment, with space for a total of just 670 passengers.

Beloved by many loyal Princess guests, Pacific Princess sailed more than 1.6 million nautical miles, 11 world cruises and offered distinctive itineraries to sought-after destinations all over the world.

“Pacific Princess holds so many memories and cherished experiences to all who sailed upon her,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.

“Pacific Princess offered a traditional style of cruising to unique destinations.”

Guests with bookings will be notified, and along with their travel agents, will receive information on how to book another Princess cruise when operations resume.

Guests who prefer a refund will be accommodated.