Wyndham Ahmedabad Shela welcomes first guests in Gujarat

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has welcomed the opening of Wyndham Ahmedabad Shela in Gujarat.

Serving as tranquil urban retreat, the hotel offers 65,000 square feet of meeting space spread across 34 state-of-the-art meeting rooms able to accompany up to 3,500 attendees along with its indoor and outdoor pools, spa, salon and movie theatre.

“The Wyndham brand is recognised around the world for providing an upscale experience and our latest addition in Ahmedabad perfectly complements our strong brand portfolio in India, increasing our presence to over 4,000 hotel rooms now open and operating,” said Nikhil Sharma, regional director Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“Our teams have executed 18 new franchise agreements in India and have helped our owners break ground on the construction of 11 of these hotels which are expected to open over the next two years.”

Wyndham Ahmedabad Shela offers refined amenities and elevated service.

The property provides easy access to various attractions such as the Jama Masjid Mosque and Kankaria Lake, as well as major transport links including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad Junction Railway Station and the SG Highway.