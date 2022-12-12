Outrigger Resorts & Hotels Elevates Its Iconic Beach Brand

Celebrating 75 years of warm island hospitality, Outrigger Resorts & Hotels has announced a comprehensive brand revitalisation in alignment with its bold mission to be The Premier Beach Resort Company in the World.

Sun-kissed and sandy, the elevated yet playful aesthetic permeates all aspects of Outrigger’s barefoot luxury brand as it further modernises its current assets and expands its portfolio with additional destinations.

The new strategic direction incorporates a multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art technology stack – most notably, the all-new Outrigger.com website, which brings to life Outrigger’s premier beach resort product in a digital format. Developed in partnership with Rightpoint, the data-driven and dynamic website uses the Optimizely platform to deliver a personalised, best-in-class user experience with rich, compelling content updated daily.

The launch of Outrigger.com comes on the heels of a very successful Cyber Sale, connecting guests to exceptional rates and re-introducing the Outrigger DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

Outrigger’s brand evolution was a project two years in the making, said Sean Dee, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer for Outrigger Hospitality Group. “Using qualitative and quantitative data, we leaned into our beach positioning and are now focused on delivering a cohesive brand experience across all platforms,” he said.

“We’re now proud to share with our guests five iconic elements at every Outrigger resort: a renowned beach location, the must-see beach bar, authentic live music, signature experiences, and our commitment to conservation,” said Dee.

In the last 18 months, five premier beach resorts have been added to the Outrigger portfolio: three in Thailand, one in the Maldives and one in Hawaii. The company has earmarked US$250 million to reinvest in its Hawaii assets, including the flagship Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa, Waikiki Malia by Outrigger and Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel – which has more exciting enhancements on the horizon.

As part of the brand revitalisation, the name of Hawaii’s first and only craft hotel – Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger – has been changed to Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel.

“Moving the Outrigger brand to the front of our hotel’s name epitomises the confidence of our ownership and the maturing of our product – fulfilling the Outrigger standards of unforgettable happenings and unparalleled hospitality on the world’s most iconic beaches,” said Edwin Torres, General Manager at Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel.

With its central location, steps to Waikiki Beach, Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel draws inspiration from local artisans who are integral to the interior design and modern Waikiki vibe of the craft property. The alliance of extraordinary collaborators named “The Beachcomber Originals,” contribute to the hotel’s look, sound and taste to create a one-of-a-kind journey of the senses for its visitors.

Guests will also start to see the new Outrigger icon throughout its properties, collateral and logo wear. Because watching the sunrise and sunset over the sea is an integral part of a beach vacation – the Outrigger “O” is akin to the warm island sun, resting on an ocean wave.

Drawing hues from the sea, sand and sky, the brand’s new colour palette is fresh, bright and natural.

Elevated, authentic, iconic, lively, caring and playful, Outrigger invites guests to ‘Come Be Here’ at Outrigger Resorts & Hotels.