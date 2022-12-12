easyJet announces flights for autumn 2023 now on sale and available to book

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has announced its flights for autumn 2023 are now on sale and available to book today

Seats across tens of thousands of easyJet flights between 1 October and 30 November 2023, including October Half Term, are now available to book at low fares, across the entire Europe network, at easyJet.com and via the Mobile App.

easyJet serves 21 UK airports, offering over 463 routes to over 120 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa with low fares available to book now including:

London Gatwick to Hamburg and Innsbruck from £28.99* and Madrid from £29.99*

London Luton to Ibiza, Lyon and Menorca from £22.99*

Bristol to Geneva from £23.99*, Madrid and Porto from £26.99*

Manchester to Zakynthos and Rhodes from £22.99* and Bodrum from £24.99*

Liverpool to Barcelona, Nice and Amsterdam from £22.99*

Edinburgh to Rhodes from £24.99*, Madrid and Porto from £26.99*

Glasgow to Paris from £24.99*, Barcelona and Venice from £26.99*

Belfast to Paris from £22.99*, Ibiza and Alicante from £24.99*