easyJet to expand operation at Liverpool Airport with additional Airbus A320 family aircraft

easyJet has revealed its plans for expansion at Liverpool Airport announcing that an additional Airbus A320 family aircraft will be based in Liverpool this summer.

The airline has also announced it will launch a new summer route between Liverpool and the popular Greek island of Corfu.

The 156-seat A319 aircraft will be based in Liverpool throughout the summer season, and it joins two 156-seat Airbus A319, and four 186-seat A320 aircraft already serving the airline’s customers in Liverpool.

The addition of the new aircraft will also create around 40 job opportunities at the airport.

The new route between Liverpool and Corfu is scheduled to launch on 4 June 2023, with weekly departures on Sundays, offering customers in the North West even more choice when it comes to planning a beach holiday with easyJet. Seats are now on sale from just £26.99* at easyJet.com and via the mobile app.

The airline will also be putting its autumn 2023 schedule on sale tomorrow, 8 December, meaning seats on tens of thousands of flights between 1 October and 30 November 2023, including for October Half Term, will be available to snap up early at low fares across the entire easyJet network.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline has also recently revealed the results of research conducted in November 2022 which has shown that almost two-thirds (64%) are planning on flying abroad in 2023. Holidays topped the list of most important things people planned to spend on in 2023, with two-thirds (66%) saying this was the most important.

70% of people surveyed agreed that they will prioritise a holiday over other expenditure in their yearly budget and three quarters said it was one of their most important plans for next year. To prioritise their holiday, people will be cutting back on other discretionary spend like eating out (46%) or new clothes (40%) and on big purchases such as new cars or home improvements (33%).

Consumers are also looking at the way they holiday to prioritise a holiday, with two thirds of people saying they will be booking with a low-cost carrier (66%), while three quarters of people will fly short haul instead long haul (74%) and holiday in closer to home destinations in Europe (70%) to protect their holidays. The majority (80%) also believed that holidaying in the UK can be more expensive.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:

“I am delighted to be announcing our plans for expansion at Liverpool today. The addition of another aircraft will help us to further strengthen our network in Liverpool and offer customers an even wider range of destinations, like our new route to Corfu. And with flights for autumn 2023 on sale tomorrow, customers can also book early for next autumn and snap up the best fares across our network to find a great-value getaway or October half term holiday.

“We know that holidays are important to people, not only does travelling connect friends and family but it offers a wealth of benefits, from promoting wellbeing to experiencing new cultures. The results of our survey just go to show what a priority it is for people, with so many determined to protect their holidays.

“With our low fares and unrivalled European network, easyJet is ideally placed to offer a fantastic value and great quality holiday that people don’t have to compromise on. It is fantastic to see that so many consumers plan to travel next year already, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard.”

Paul Winfield, Director of Aviation Development for Liverpool John Lennon Airport commented:

“We’re delighted that easyJet will be offering passengers from the North West and North Wales even more opportunities to fly from the region’s airport of choice, with more seats now on sale from Liverpool for next Summer as we continue our recovery from the pandemic. Our reputation of delivering a faster, easier, friendlier customer experience is seeing more and more passengers asking to fly from Liverpool.”

easyJet is proud to be the largest airline in Liverpool, serving its customers from the city for 25 years and offers flights on up to 26 routes to 10 countries across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.