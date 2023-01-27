onefinestay launches long-stay New York offering

onefinestay has launched monthly stays in New York with 16 homes available to book and many more being added over the coming months.

As the first luxury hospitality brand offering fully furnished leases with all utilities included along with a dedicated concierge service and guest support, the new collection will be the first of its kind in the Big Apple.

Guests will have the opportunity to add on additional services including housekeeping, private chefs, in-home spa treatments and much more.

The introduction of monthly stays and longer in New York further complements the west coast offering, where medium term rentals have long been a favourite among Los Angeles’ holidaymakers and filmmakers alike.

For stays of 30 nights or more, onefinestay is pioneering a new rental product for New York, creating a seamless rental experience and taking the stress out of what is often a long, competitive and complicated process of finding a mid-term rental in the city, matched with the exceptional onefinestay concierge service.

This includes flexibility on extending or terminating leases as well as a straightforward application process. Historically, traditional leases in the city often stipulated a minimum of six months with no flexibility, whereas onefinestay captures the sweet spot in the luxury rental market for stays with no limit on the length of stay as well as the opportunity to go by the day.

Whether it be 43 nights or 102 nights, the optionality is there for a truly seamless experience.

“We are immensely proud to be opening the door to a new market segment in New York with our flexible high-end renting,” said Michael Friedman, chief operating officer, Americas, onefinestay.