onefinestay unveils new luxury chalets in Steamboat, Breckenridge and Vail Valley, Colorado

onefinestay, the leading luxury private rental brand offering the world’s finest homes and service, has unveiled three new mountain destinations across the Colorado Rockies, expanding the onefinestay experience with new chalet collections in Steamboat, Breckenridge and Vail & Beaver Creek.

The new collections follow onefinestay’s foray into the US mountains in 2021, joining the already established chalet collections in glitzy Aspen, cowboy-cool Jackson Hole and Park City – known by many as having the greatest snow on earth.

With the brand’s uncompromised level of service and attention to detail, every guest of onefinestay’s Colorado chalets can look forward to tailored amenities, 24/7 support from a dedicated concierge team, and professional management to ensure every detail of their time in the Rockies is just what they’re looking for. The concierge team knows the best of the best and is on-hand to curate unmissable experiences in the mountain wilds and local towns. From rock climbing to mountain biking to equestrian pursuits, securing the best tables at Michelin-starred restaurants or arranging a personalised ski fitting in the comfort of your chalet, the opportunities are endless.

Discover onefinestay’s new mountain destinations below:

Introducing Steamboat

The only ski resort with trademarked snow and a prolific producer of winter Olympians, Steamboat offers some of North America’s best skiing. Skiers of all abilities are invited to come and find their new favorite run, while the hiking and mountain biking opportunities in summer are endless. Whatever the season, there’s always something to enjoy in Steamboat.

Poma Lodge North—Contemporary and spacious, Poma Lodge North is a five-bedroom lodge in Steamboat Springs, which can generously accommodate up to 12 guests, with easy access to the area’s renowned alpine activities all year round. The stylish chalet with different level decks is a delight for guests, expanding across three levels, is the perfect spacious retreat for gatherings with friends and family. From $900 per night.

Gold Mine Lodge—Just steps away from the Thunderhead ski lift and with sweeping views across the Yampa Valley is Gold Mine Lodge, this six-bedroom chalet welcomes up to 16 guests. Covering over 7,720ft², it’s created out of genuine gold mine timbers, ensuring that Steamboat Springs’s heritage is engrained into this elegant chalet’s very structure. Guests can enjoy a cozy great room with a stone fireplace, spacious bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms, the sauna and outdoor hot tub, home gym and private office space. From $1,000 per night.

Nestled at the base of the breathtaking Tenmile Range, Breckenridge is a mountain town like no other. Famed for its world-class skiing, hiking and biking opportunities, there are adventures aplenty to be found here. After a busy day exploring, unwind in the quaint restaurants, bars, galleries and boutiques of this thriving mountain town.

The Bear’s Den—Situated at the foot of some of Breckenridge’s most iconic slopes, The Bear’s Den is an expansive, eight-bedroom ski chalet. Seconds from the chairlifts and close to the town center, its perfect position is enhanced by its remarkable design and state-of-the-art features and fittings. Able to sleep 20 guests across eight bedrooms, The Bear’s Den features large bedrooms, a professionally-equipped kitchen and a large dining table as well as an expansive rec room. The chalet also benefits from modern gym facilities and a ski locker room, so that you can transition seamlessly from mountain to home. From $2,800 per night.

Epic Retreat—Enjoy the convenience of ski-in and ski-out access at Epic Retreat, an exceptional six-bedroom chalet set within the scenic Timbertrail neighborhood in Breckenridge. This beautifully designed retreat boasts spectacular vistas of the snow-tipped Ten Mile Range, with plenty of outdoor space to make the most of the fresh mountain air. The chalet features a private hot tub, fire pit, huge stone fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, wet bar, games room and gaming den and more. From $1,650 per night.

Escape to the wilderness with a trip to the charming alpine village of Vail & Beaver Creek. Situated at the base of the towering Vail Mountain, this is the second largest ski resort in the US. Boasting over 5,000 acres of skiable terrain in the winter, as well as 500 miles of hiking and biking trails come summer, visitors will have plenty of opportunities to breathe in the fresh mountain air and soak up the spectacular scenery, no matter the season.

Stag Lodge—The grand Stag Lodge offers up to 12 guests supremely contemporary accommodation in a charming mountain setting. The cool modern interior curates a vibe for relaxed entertaining and features six exceptionally spacious and tastefully furnished bedrooms with one of the master bedrooms featuring a jacuzzi tub and fireplace. The chalet features a spacious kitchen, fireplace, theatre room, hot tub and more. From $1,000 per night.

Pioneer Lodge—An extraordinary log cabin of magnificent architecture and scale, the tree-lined Pioneer Lodge offers accommodations for up to 12 guests with five bedrooms. From the breathtaking cathedral ceilings to the towering double-sided fireplace, Pioneer Lodge has the ‘wow’ factor that makes a holiday unforgettable including a large den, theatre room and games room, private hot tub, seating for al fresco dining and lavish bedrooms. From $1,000 per night.

For more information and to discover onefinestay’s Vail & Beaver Creek Collection, visit https://www.onefinestay.com/vail/