onefinestay launches exceptional new stays in Paris

onefinestay, the leading luxury private rental brand offering the world’s finest homes and service, re-launches its Paris Home Collection, unveiling new stays in the finest addresses within the City of Light.

From opulent townhouses to sleek, light-filled lofts, each home has been carefully chosen for its exceptional style, character and only prime locations—inviting families and groups of friends to find their home-from-home in the French capital.

“We are pleased to be relaunching onefinestay in Paris with an exceptional collection of homes, bringing our unmatched private rental experience to the capital,” said Ian Di-Tullio, co-CEO at onefinestay. Fabrice Carré, co-CEOs at onefinestay added, “As one of onefinestay’s very first home collections, Paris remains a key destination for our guests and we are committed to re-establishing our footprint in one of Europe’s most loved cities.”

In keeping with the brand’s uncompromised level of service and attention to detail, every guest can anticipate tailored services, access to the brand’s complimentary concierge team, and professional management to ensure the highest-quality, exquisitely comfortable stays.

The onefinestay concierge team is on call to arrange personalised memorable experiences fine-tuned to the interests and tastes of guests. Possibilities are as wide-ranging as the city itself, including shopping excursions to premier fashion boutiques and art galleries; private tours of cultural hotspots such as the Louvre, Musée d’Orsay, and the Palace of Versailles; visits to standout landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, and Place de la Concorde; and much more. When guests aren’t indulging in Paris’s thriving culinary scene, the concierge team can arrange everything from grocery delivery of the finest Parisian snacks for lunches or park picnics, to arranging a private chef to visit the home and craft a delicious banquet featuring French favorites like comforting soupe à l’oignon and bourguignon. Other additional services include transportation, luggage storing and shipping, child equipment and more.