Oman Air launches 3 weekly flights to Trabzon

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, will launch service between Muscat and Trabzon, Turkey, with 3 weekly flights (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday), which will commence on 2 August 2022.

The Tuesday flight from Muscat will depart at 09:50 and arrive in Trabzon at 13:00. The flight from Trabzon will depart at 14:00 and arrive in Muscat at 19:05. The Thursday and Saturday flight from Muscat will depart at 08:30 and arrive in Trabzon at 11:40. The flight from Trabzon will depart at 12:40 and arrive in Muscat at 17:45. Economy class starts at 155 OMR and Business Class starts at OMR 680 OMR.

Guests travelling to Muscat and Trabzon should ensure they are aware of official requirements to enter or transit through the country.

Guests can also book a customized Trabzon holiday package through Oman Air Holidays.