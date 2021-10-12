Oman Air debus new range of stopover packages

Oman Air Holidays launched a number of Oman stopover packages giving passengers the flexibility to discover some of the most desirable tourist spots in and around Muscat.

Trips will be on offer to the capital, Nizwa, Jabal Akhdar and Mussanah.

Also available is a fully bespoke eight-hour Muscat city day tour stopover.

Recently reopened for vaccinated travel, Oman is an alluring and desirable destination among discerning global travellers and offers an abundance of attractions.

The ‘hidden gem’ of the region, the country offers a vibrant palette of nature, climate, leisure, culture and history, and Omanis are renowned the world over for their authentic hospitality and shared sense of openness and respect.

“Oman discovery stopovers combine convenience, diversity and affordability for anyone who wants to experience more Oman on their next trip,” explained Mundher Al Shaikhani, senior manager Oman Air Holidays.

“Each package is designed to offer visitors a distinct taste of some of our leading tourist spots, whether on a quick overnight escape or an immersive week-long excursion, and are priced for value with discounted rates and exciting add-ons.”

Oman Air is currently in the running for a number of titles at the World Travel Awards, with the winners set to be revealed during a special event on Oct 17th.