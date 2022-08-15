Oman Air Adds More Flights Between Muscat and Salalah to Meet High Demand During Khareef

Up to 22 flights a day: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

Up to 30 flights a day: Thursday and Saturday

To meet exceptional Khareef season demand for Salalah in Oman’s southern Dhofar Governorate, Oman Air has gradually increased daily flight frequencies on its Muscat-Salalah-Muscat sector to reach up to 30 flights a day.

The additional flights on the sector reflect Salalah’s reputation as a top tourist destination during Khareef (monsoon) season. The airline will increase flights based on the schedule below:

Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional award-winning products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality accessible to guests on every flight. Between Muscat and Salalah, the airline offers wide-body service, including Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330 in addition to Boeing 737. Guests should check omanair.com for the most up-to-date flight schedules and times, as they are subject to change.

Oman Air Holidays has assembled customizable Salalah packages, which allow visitors to see some of the most popular tourist attractions in and around Salalah. Each package is intended to give visitors a taste of the city’s most popular attractions.

