Six Senses Shaharut to debut in Israel in August

Located in the lunar-like Arava Valley in the south of the Negev Desert in Israel, Six Senses Shaharut will open next month.

With all the final touches in place, the resort is already proving popular with national guests and is looking forward to welcoming international travellers as soon as border restrictions allow.

With its secluded setting, Six Senses Shaharut has the obvious advantage of complete privacy.

It aims to bring guests in balance with nature and its elements so they can kick back and enjoy traditional desert hospitality and rich Nabataean history delivered with uncompromising eco-conscious care and attention.

One of the biggest assets is the abundant space, essential for meeting today’s highest safety and hospitality standards.

There are just 60 suites and villas spread across the expansive desert landscape along with a signature spa that offers guests a much-needed place for respite.

The breath-taking natural beauty and truly authentic desert adventure will satisfy this year’s pent-up wanderlust as soon as border restrictions ease up.

From immersive Kibbutz experiences to stargazing sessions, camel treks through the luminous Negev desert or floating in the Dead Sea, the aim is to leave enriched and reconnected.

“Six Senses Shaharut marks a new milestone for the brand as it enters another magical destination.

“After months of anticipation during these unprecedented times, I am very excited about this new opening.

“It brings the Six Senses ethos of sustainability, local sensitivity and wellness together with our unique desert culture and traditions,” said general manager, Thomas Fehlbier.

“With a passionate team, we’ll work to create out-of-the-ordinary guest experiences in a setting of biblical proportions.”