Nzayo to lead Singita Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Singita has promoted Lydia Nzayo to the role of general manager at Singita Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda.

Nzayo was among the first members of the team when she joined as assistant general manager in January last year ahead of the opening of Singita Kwitonda Lodge and Singita Kataza House in August of that year.

She has been closely involved in the success of the properties in their first year as they enjoyed global recognition as leaders in the country.

Nzayo is the first female general manager in Rwanda and the only local general manager in all of the lodges across the country.

She has a diverse, international background – born in Rwanda 35 years ago before being raised in Russia, France and Italy following a ten-year stint working in Spain before returning to Rwanda to join Singita.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singita human resources director, Angela Bosini, commented: “Lydia has shown solid leadership navigating a challenging time for the team.

“We are delighted with her well-deserved promotion as she demonstrates the Singita values daily.”

With the opening of Singita Volcanoes National Park, Singita committed to extensive reforestation initiatives in Rwanda, helping to increase the range and numbers of endangered mountain gorillas in Volcanoes National Park.

The presence of Singita Kwitonda Lodge on the park border will help to create a natural space between agricultural plots and the habitat of the estimated 320 mountain gorillas that find sanctuary here.

Commercial flights to Rwanda resume on August 1st, and it also marks the first anniversary of the opening of Singita Kwitonda Lodge and Kataza house by president Paul Kagame.